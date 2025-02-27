With an aim to curb illegal migration and human trafficking, the government has placed more than 50,000 individuals on the Provisional National Identification (PNI) list, commonly known as the no-fly list.

According to sources, a large number of those listed had been deported from European countries and other regions after being intercepted at border entry points while attempting to enter illegally.

The Federal Immigration Agency shared their details with the Immigration and Passport Office, prompting the Ministry of Interior to approve their inclusion in the PNI list.

This measure aims to prevent these individuals from leaving Pakistan, particularly in light of recent migrant boat tragedies.

Authorities believe this step will help control illegal border crossings and human trafficking networks while those listed remain under strict surveillance.