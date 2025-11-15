Islamabad, 15 November 2025 : Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Women’s Wing Central President Faryal Talpur met the PPP’s nominated Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, at Zardari House, Islamabad.

During the meeting, Faisal Mumtaz Rathore expressed complete confidence in the party leadership and thanked President Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Faryal Talpur for nominating him as the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir.

Advertisements

In his meeting with Faryal Talpur, Faisal Mumtaz Rathore reaffirmed his commitment to carrying forward the vision of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto regarding the Kashmir cause.

Faryal Talpur instructed Faisal Mumtaz Rathore to formulate a comprehensive plan for the development and welfare of the people of Azad Kashmir, especially the youth.