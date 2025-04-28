Karachi (April , 2025) – Under the auspices of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) District Central, a grand gratitude rally was organized today to honor the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The rally was led by District Central President Sardar Khan.

General Secretary Shehzad Majeed, Information Secretary Asad Hanif, office-bearers from all city areas, members of the Sindh Council, leaders of various subsidiary wings, chairmen, vice-chairmen, councilors, and a large number of party supporters (Jiyalas) enthusiastically participated in the event.

The rally was held to pay tribute to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his historic initiative to curb the theft of six kanals of water in Sindh. Participants expressed their full confidence in Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s leadership and his efforts to serve the people and protect the rights of Sindh.

Carrying banners and placards with slogans in favor of the Chairman, the participants displayed fervent support throughout the rally.

At the conclusion of the event, President Sardar Khan addressed the gathering, stating, “Protecting the resources of Sindh is our top priority, and under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, we will continue our struggle for the rights of the people.