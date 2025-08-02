Advertisements

Osaka, Japan – August 2, 2025: The Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka has reached a significant milestone, welcoming over 1 million visitors till date. This achievement reflects the Pavilion’s growing popularity among common pavilions as well as its success in showcasing Pakistan’s unique heritage “Pink Rock Salt”, on one of the world’s largest international stages.

Located in the Saving Lives thematic zone, the Pavilion has become a must-visit destination for a wide range of Expo visitors from across Japan and around the world. Its unique positioning under the theme “The Universe in a Grain of Salt” offers an immersive experience built around Pakistan’s iconic Pink Rock Salt, symbolizing purity, resilience, and a vision for a sustainable and inclusive future.

Advertisements

Mr. Muhammad Naseer, Project Director, Pakistan Pavilion, remarked:

“Surpassing one million visitors is a proud moment for Pakistan. It affirms Pakistan’s ability to connect with the world through sinplest of the natural elements. The Pavilion continues to inspire curiosity and deepen understanding about Pakistan’s heritage and culture among the global community.”

As the Pavilion celebrates this milestone, preparations are inline for a major highlight of Pakistan’s participation at Expo 2025 i.e. Pakistan National Day on August 14, 2025. The celebrations will feature:

• A formal official ceremony

• Captivating cultural performances by the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), featuring vibrant and culturally rich traditional dances

• A specially curated fashion show featuring Pakistani and Japanese fusion, celebrating cross-cultural creativity

• Dignitary participation, media coverage, and themed engagements to commemorate Pakistan’s Independence Day with pride and global resonance

Mr. Abdul Hameed, Section Commissioner General of Pakistan for Expo 2025, stated:

“National Day at Expo 2025 will be a celebration of Pakistan’s spirit, heritage, and future. We invite all Expo visitors to join us in experiencing Pakistan’s vibrancy through music, design, tradition, and innovation.”

With just two months remaining before Expo 2025 concludes on October 13, the Pakistan Pavilion warmly welcomes visitors to explore its unique showcase of culture, creativity, and opportunity. From the captivating Pink Rock Salt display, to immersive exhibits, and powerful storytelling, the Pavilion promises an experience that is both meaningful and memorable.