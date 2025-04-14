KARACHI: The National Padel Championship 2025 concluded with great fanfare on Sunday at Padel Verse, Karachi, showcasing high-octane action and exceptional talent in the finals across three categories: Men’s, Women’s, and Mixed Doubles.

The tournament was held under the umbrella of the International Padel Federation and the Padel Asia, and organized by the Pakistan Padel Federation. The event aimed to foster national talent and promote the growing sport of padel in Pakistan. In the Men’s Final, the duo of (Karachi Region) Adeel Allawala and Hassheesh Kumar delivered a commanding performance, defeating the Islamabad Region of Sami Zeb and Shumail Shigri in straight frames (2-0) to secure the championship title. The winning team took home a cash prize of PKR 150,000. “The National Padel Championship provided outstanding facilities throughout the event. This win opens the door for more events to be held in Karachi,” said Adeel Allawala, expressing his gratitude and enthusiasm for the sport’s future in Pakistan.

Third place in the men’s category went to Azhar Katchi and Nafees M. Yaqoob. In the Women’s Final, the powerful team of (Karachi Region) Sana Tabba and Natalia Zaman defeated Safina Danish and Neha Khan from (Katachi Region) with a solid 2-0 victory. The winners received PKR 100,000 in prize money.

“We are really thankful to the Pakistan Padel Federation for this opportunity. This title means a lot and motivates us to represent Pakistan in international events,” said Natalia Zaman.

Third place was claimed by Saira Umer and Mehak Tehrani, representing MUV. In the Mixed Doubles Final, (Islamabad Region) Sara Mansoor and Sami Zeb, both known for their excellence in padel and tennis, triumphed in a thrilling 2-1 match over (Karachi Region) Mehak Tehrani and Asim Khan, securing PKR 100,000 in prize

money.

“I’m happy to have participated in this event. More tournaments like this should be held in Pakistan to promote padel,” said Sara Mansoor after the win.

Samia Ansari and Shumail Tajamul (Karachi Region) secured third place in the mixed category. At the conclusion of the championship, a prize distribution ceremony was held where winning teams were awarded trophies, shields, and cash prizes. The event was attended by key officials from the Pakistan Padel Federation, sports authorities, and special guests.

Mudassar Arain, Senior Vice President of the Pakistan Padel Federation, praised the successful execution of the event: “This championship has not only showcased the talent we have in Pakistan but also opened the doors for our athletes on the international stage. We are committed to organizing more such events and identifying grassroots talent for international representation.” , Mudassar Arain added.

He further highlighted that the championship aligns with the Federation’s mission to prepare players for upcoming international competitions in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Final Standings

Men’s Category:

Adeel Allawala & Hassheesh Kumar — PKR 150,000

Sami Zeb Khan & Shumail Shigri — PKR 100,000

Azhar Katchi & Nafees M. Yaqoob — PKR 50,000

Women’s Category:

Sana Tabba & Natalia Zaman — PKR 100,000

Safina Danish & Neha Khan — PKR 50,000

Saira Umer & Mehak Tehrani — PKR 25,000

Mixed Doubles Category:

Sara Mansoor & Sami Zeb — PKR 100,000

Mehak Tehrani & Asim Khan — PKR 50,000

Samia Ansari & Shumail Tajamul — PKR 25,00