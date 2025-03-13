Pakistan has proposed granting Oman access to the Gwadar and Karachi ports, aiming to strengthen connectivity with emerging Central Asian markets, it emerged on Thursday.

This offer came during a significant meeting in Muscat between Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal and his Omani counterpart, Qais Al Yousif.

According to a statement from Pakistan’s commerce ministry, the two nations discussed ways to boost trade and investment ties.

They also agreed on enhancing transportation networks and utilizing Pakistan as a pivotal trade route linking Central Asia.

The Pakistani representatives emphasized the strategic importance of Gwadar and Karachi ports as key regional trade hubs, which could provide Oman with expanded access to these markets.

Discussions also covered potential collaborations in sectors such as textiles, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), agriculture, food security, and manufacturing.

Both ministers highlighted the value of joint ventures, industrial partnerships, and agricultural trade in maintaining robust and sustainable supply chains.

Moreover, Pakistan encouraged Oman to explore investment opportunities in its growing industrial and manufacturing sectors.