Karachi (Staff Reporter) Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Sahil Welfare Association, Shahid Afridi Faulan Foundation and LRBT organized a free eye and medical camp at Government Boys High School Sujawal to provide quality medical facilities to the underprivileged residents and local communities.

Hundreds of patients including local men, women and children were provided free eye consultations, eye examination and medical treatment during the camp. Doctors, paramedical staff, and a dedicated team of staff including eye specialists and GDMO provided free check-up medicines, BP and blood glucose check-up to the patients. The local population of the area was also informed about maternal health and nutritional needs of mothers and children on the occasion.

The LRBT team also educated the civil society about eye infections and awareness regarding the increase in eye-related diseases. The patients were educated about common infections, personal health, hygiene, child health care, disease prevention and cleanliness of residential areas.The PN is committed to supporting the healthcare-related needs by extending quality medical facilities at their doorstep. The regular establishment of medical camps for the residents of the Creeks areas by the PN is a practical manifestation of Pakistan Navy’s commitment to the socio-economic development of the Creeks community.