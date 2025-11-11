Karachi: Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Sahil Welfare Association, organized a Free Medical Camp at Government Boys School, Pishukan, to provide quality primary and secondary healthcare facilities to the local coastal populace. The initiative aimed to facilitate less privileged residents by offering free medical treatment and medicines donated by Sahil Welfare Organization.

Rear Admiral Faisal Amin, ( HI ) M , Commander Coast & Chairman Sahil Welfare Association, was the chief guest. Says SWA press release issued here.

On the occasion Zahid Hameed, Director Sahil Welfare Association, in his speech said total of 1,003 patients, including men, women, and children, were examined and provided free consultations, diagnostic checkups, and medicines. A dedicated team comprising Pakistan Navy doctors and paramedical staff, including male and female GDMOs, rendered professional healthcare services.

Dr. Danish Aman, another Director Sahil Welfare Association, added that treatment, awareness sessions were conducted to educate the local community about maternal and child health, personal hygiene, nutrition, prevention of common diseases, and sanitation of living areas, thereby promoting preventive healthcare practices. Coordination for the camp was undertaken with area notables, Union Council representatives, and Fishery Chairmen to ensure maximum community participation and facilitation.

Pakistan Navy remains committed to assisting Coastal Areas by extending quality healthcare facilities to local communities at their doorstep. The regular establishment of such free medical camps is a practical manifestation of Pakistan Navy’s resolve for the socio-economic uplift and wellbeing of coastal communities.