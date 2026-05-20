Karachi: The Pakistan Navy Investiture Ceremony 2026 was held at Bahria Auditorium in Karachi, where Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf conferred prestigious military awards on naval personnel for their outstanding services and dedication in the line of duty.

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The ceremony recognized officers, Chief Petty Officers, sailors and civilians for their professional excellence and contributions to the Pakistan Navy.

Sitara-i-Imtiaz and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz Awards Presented

During the ceremony, Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) was awarded to 18 officers of the Pakistan Navy. Meanwhile, Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) was conferred upon 11 officers in recognition of their distinguished services.

In addition, the Pakistan Navy awarded 33 Tamgha-i-Khidmat (Military)-I, 82 Tamgha-i-Khidmat (Military)-II and 69 Tamgha-i-Khidmat (Military)-III medals to Chief Petty Officers and sailors.

Naval Chief Appreciates Dedication and Professional Excellence

Furthermore, 51 officers, sailors, Chief Petty Officers and Navy civilians received Letters of Commendation from the Chief of the Naval Staff for their exceptional performance and commitment.

A large number of serving and retired senior armed forces officers, along with families of the award recipients, attended the prestigious ceremony at Bahria Auditorium.

The event highlighted the Pakistan Navy’s continued tradition of recognizing professionalism, bravery and dedicated service within its ranks.