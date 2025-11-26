Karachi – 26 November 2025 : Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) convened its Corporate Briefing Session (CBS) for the financial year ended 30 June 2025 at PNSC House, Karachi. The session was attended physically and through online means by analysts, investors, and representatives of brokerage houses, whereas the senior management of PNSC shared the Corporation’s operational performance, financial results, fleet utilization, future business plans and key strategic developments.

During the presentation, CEO highlighted the Corporation’s continued progress despite global market fluctuations, and reaffirmed its focus on strengthening Pakistan’s maritime footprint through capacity enhancement, operational efficiency and policy advocacy. The briefing was followed by an interactive discussion where analysts and participants engaged in queries relating to PNSC’s operations, expansion plan, taxation policies, competitiveness and sectoral challenges.

Various financial investors from mutual funds and brokerage houses joined the session online, with some attending in person. Investors sought clarity on the Corporation’s long-term growth strategy. Responding to these queries, the CEO stated that PNSC is currently investing in three Tier III modern IMO compliant vessels, while tenders for an additional twelve vessels are already in process.

In response to a query from an analyst Mr. AteequrRehman on the taxation burden faced by national flag carriers, the CFO explained that although the Shipping Policy grants tax exemptions until 2030, the Finance Act has introduced an 18% sales tax on vessel imports, increasing industry costs. He added that PNSC has approached the Federal Board of Revenue to seek relief through exemption/ installment-based payment arrangement for this sales tax.

Participants acknowledged the Corporation’s transparency, policy advocacy efforts, and continued commitment to national shipping development. The session concluded with appreciation expressed by PNSC management to stakeholders, analysts and shareholders for their continued confidence and support.