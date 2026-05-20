Sardar Ayaz Sadiq announced Pakistan’s first AI-enabled parliamentary system during a soft launch ceremony in Islamabad.

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He described the initiative as a major step towards modernising parliamentary operations and improving legislative efficiency. Moreover, he said the integration of artificial intelligence into parliamentary affairs had become essential in the modern era.

Parliament Begins Shift Towards a Paperless System

Sadiq said modern technology improves transparency, efficiency, and governance standards. He added that the National Assembly is gradually moving towards a paperless environment.

In addition, the Assembly will shift budget documents and parliamentary records to digital platforms in phases. According to the Speaker, lawmakers have shown strong interest in using technology during assembly proceedings.

Furthermore, he noted that digital systems have already reduced delays caused by physical paperwork. As a result, parliamentary operations have become faster and more transparent.

He also called the recent paperless parliamentary proceedings a historic achievement for the National Assembly.

AI to Support Lawmakers and Improve Research

The Speaker explained that the AI-powered system would help lawmakers in legislative research, policy analysis, and parliamentary management.

Meanwhile, he announced that the National Assembly had allocated funds to establish a modern data centre. Additionally, the Ministry of IT and the National Information Technology Board (NITB) are training staff members of the Assembly’s IT Directorate.

Ministry of IT and NITB Appreciated

Sadiq praised the Ministry of IT and the NITB for supporting the digital transformation initiative.

He said their efforts to modernise public institutions through technology would improve governance and institutional performance across Pakistan. Therefore, the initiative is expected to strengthen efficiency and transparency within the parliamentary system.