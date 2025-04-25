Pakistan has fallen short of its wheat production goal for the 2024-2025 Rabi season, harvesting approximately 28.42 million tons from 9.1 million hectares. This falls notably below the official target of 33.58 million tons, which was based on cultivating 10.368 million hectares.

The figures were shared during a meeting of the Federal Committee on Agriculture (FCA), chaired by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain. According to provincial reports, this year’s wheat production is 10% lower compared to last season.

The wheat target had been set during the FCA’s previous meeting in November 2024, with expectations of increased cultivation.

Alongside the wheat update, the FCA also set production targets for major Kharif crops for the 2025-2026 season. These include 9.17 million tons of rice from 3 million hectares, 10.18 million bales of cotton from 2.2 million hectares, and 80.3 million tons of sugarcane from 1.1 million hectares. Targets were also set for crops like maize, mung, mash, and chilies.