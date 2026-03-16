Islamabad, 16 March 2026: The organisers of the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2026 (PMIF26) have announced that the Forum, originally scheduled to take place on 8–9 April 2026 in Islamabad, will now tentatively be held on 12–13 November 2026.

The decision follows careful consideration of evolving regional developments and the international travel environment affecting a number of key markets. While Pakistan remains outside the conflict zone and international travel to the country continues to operate normally, the organisers, in consultation with government counterparts and international partners, concluded that adjusting the timing would provide greater certainty for overseas participation and ensure the strong global representation the Forum is designed to convene.

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Moving the Forum to November will create a more stable window for international delegations, investors, policymakers, and industry leaders to participate fully in the high-level dialogue and partnerships that PMIF aims to facilitate.

PMIF will continue to serve as Pakistan’s flagship platform for showcasing the country’s mineral potential and enabling engagement among mining companies, exploration firms, service providers, financial institutions, and government stakeholders. Preparations for the Forum remain fully underway, with programme development, international outreach, and partnership engagement continuing in the lead-up to the revised timeline.

The organisers remain committed to delivering a high-impact, internationally attended Forum in November 2026 that reflects Pakistan’s long-term commitment to responsible mineral development and global investment partnerships.