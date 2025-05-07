In response to Indian airstrikes on civilian areas, Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC) has given its armed forces full authority to respond at a time, place, and manner of their choosing. The decision follows overnight Indian attacks on May 6–7 targeting multiple locations in Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir—including Sialkot, Shakargarh, Muridke, Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad—which led to significant civilian casualties and infrastructure damage.

According to the NSC, these “unprovoked and unlawful” strikes were carried out on false claims of terrorist camps, resulting in the deaths of innocent men, women, and children. Religious and civilian sites, including mosques and the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project, were reportedly targeted, while Indian actions also endangered international commercial flights.

The NSC denounced the attacks as deliberate acts of war and asserted Pakistan’s right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter. It stated that the Pakistan Air Force had shot down five Indian jets and a drone in response and remains prepared for further provocations.

The committee highlighted Pakistan’s earlier offer for an independent investigation into the April 22 incident—an offer India refused—pointing out that international media had already inspected the so-called terrorist camps and were set to revisit on May 7. It accused India of trying to avoid exposure by launching attacks ahead of the media visits.

Calling India’s actions politically motivated and reckless, the NSC urged the global community to intervene and hold New Delhi accountable for escalating tensions in the region.

Meanwhile, DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed that 26 civilians, including women and children, were martyred and 46 others injured in the attacks. Notable incidents included the bombing of Ahmedpur East in Bahawalpur, where 13 people died; strikes on mosques in Muzaffarabad and Kotli, killing teenagers and worshippers; and Indian shelling along the Line of Control, which killed five more civilians.

The Indian military also targeted Nauseri Dam, a move deemed by Pakistani officials as a dangerous violation of international war conventions. Additionally, the airstrikes endangered 57 civilian flights in Pakistani airspace at the time.

General Chaudhry reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding its territorial sovereignty and warned that any further aggression would be met with a decisive and appropriate response.