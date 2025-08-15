NEW YORK: Pakistan and the Federated States of Micronesia, an island nation in the western Pacific Ocean, officially established diplomatic relations during a ceremony in New York on Friday.

The agreement was formalised with the signing of a joint communiqué by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, and Micronesia’s Permanent Representative, Ambassador Jeem S. Lippwe, at Pakistan’s UN Mission. The event was attended by diplomats from both nations, including Pakistan’s Deputy Permanent Representative, Ambassador Usman Jadoon.

Advertisements

Ambassador Asim Iftikhar highlighted that the development coincided with Pakistan’s Independence Day, expressing hope that the new relationship would foster cooperation in areas such as human resource development, capacity building, climate change, and joint work at the UN on issues like peace and security. He also noted that Pakistan is the 100th country with which Micronesia has established formal diplomatic relations.

Ambassador Lippwe welcomed the beginning of this partnership, expressing gratitude for Pakistan’s support in facilitating the opening of UN offices in Micronesia and extending Independence Day greetings. He expressed his eagerness to deepen bilateral ties and work closely with Pakistan at the UN.

Prior to the signing, both ambassadors discussed potential avenues for collaboration at the bilateral and multilateral levels.

Significantly, Pakistani passport holders can travel to Micronesia without a visa, as the country offers visa-free entry to citizens of Pakistan.