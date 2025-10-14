Osaka, Japan – October, 2025: Pakistan’s participation in Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, concluded today with the closing ceremony, celebrating the nation’s outstanding contributions to the six-month-long Expo. H.E. Abdul Hameed, Section Commissioner General of Pakistan at Expo 2025/Ambassador designate of Pakistan to Japan, Mr. Muhammad Naseer, Project Director, Expo 2025/Senior Director General, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, and Ms.Madiha Ali, the Trade and Investment Counsellor,represented Pakistan at the closing ceremony.

Expo 2025 Osaka, held under the theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives,” featured 158 countries presenting innovations, cultural heritage, and visions for the future. The Pakistan Pavilion curated by Noor JehanBilgramiwelcomed over 1.8 million visitors, setting a record for the highest attendance by a Pakistani Pavilion at any World Expo.

The closing ceremony, held at EXPO Hall “Shining Hat,” featured remarks from His Imperial Highness Crown Prince Akishino, Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru, Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura, and Mr. Ishige Hiroyuki, Secretary-General of the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition. Prime Minister Ishiba announced that Expo 2025 had attracted over 28 million visitors.The ceremony concluded with the symbolic handover of the BIE flag to host city of the upcoming World Expo 2030 Riyadh.

At Pakistan Pavilion, a ceremony was held to celebrate the two prestigious awards won by Pakistan. The Section Commissioner General awarded certificates of appreciation to the Pakistan Pavilion’s ushers, volunteers and staff in recognition of their dedication.

Pakistan’s participation successfully showcased the nation’s cultural richness, mineral resources, innovative spirit, and international trade potential, leaving a lasting impression on global audiences and reinforcing Pakistan’s growing role in shaping discussions on sustainable future societies.