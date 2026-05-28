Mina: During the spiritual journey of Hajj in Mina, a warm and cordial meeting took place between Malaysia’s Minister of Home Affairs Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and prominent Pakistani personalities including Fahad Haroon, S. M. Nehal Hashmi, Governor of Sindh, and Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training.

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The informal exchange highlighted the deep-rooted brotherhood, mutual respect, and growing friendship between Pakistan and Malaysia. Leaders from both sides shared goodwill and expressed appreciation for the strong cultural and diplomatic relations connecting the two nations.

The gathering during Hajj symbolized unity, harmony, and the spirit of cooperation among Muslim countries, further strengthening people-to-people connections and regional ties.

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The meeting in Mina showcased the enduring friendship and mutual goodwill between Pakistan and Malaysia during the sacred occasion of Hajj.