Advertisements

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan positioned itself at the forefront of regional security discussions by hosting the Regional Chiefs of Defence Staff Conference in Islamabad, showcasing a powerful display of military cooperation and regional solidarity.

Senior defence officials from the United States, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan convened for high-level talks, forging a unified stance on addressing common security challenges across Central and South Asia.

Advertisements

Under the theme “Strengthening Bonds, Securing Peace,” the conference marked a strategic step by Pakistan to solidify its influence in regional defence planning and counterterrorism efforts.

Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI(M), highlighted the complexities of modern warfare, emphasizing that in an age of hybrid threats and cross-border challenges, military unity, operational synergy, and mutual trust are imperative.

The discussions delved into urgent issues such as cyber threats, violent extremism, and the broader strategic instability affecting Asia. The participants stressed the importance of joint military exercises, intelligence sharing, and collaborative humanitarian response mechanisms during crises.

The conference concluded with a collective pledge to uphold peace, protect sovereignty, and engage in coordinated efforts against terrorism and regional instability.

Foreign delegates commended Pakistan’s leadership, hospitality, and proactive approach in organizing a summit that could significantly influence the region’s security dynamics.