ISLAMABAD: Traveling to Pakistan is now easier with the launch of a mobile app for visa-on-arrival, benefiting citizens from 120 countries, ARY News reported.

Key Features of the “Pak ID” App

Developed by NADRA (National Database and Registration Authority), the Pak ID app allows users to:

? Apply for business and tourist visas

? Check visa application status

? Obtain e-visas online

? Use face reading and passport/document scanning

Expanding Digital Services

Pakistan’s online visa system now covers 192 countries, with 120 eligible for visa-on-arrival.

In 2024, NADRA also introduced the Pak ID mobile app for: CNIC (Computerized National Identity Card) applications Family Registration Certificates (FRCs) Overseas Pakistani ID issuance



Convenience for Travelers & Citizens

Eliminates the need for long queues at NADRA centers.

Allows photo uploads, fingerprint verification, and online payments for ID applications.

CNICs and FRCs can now be delivered directly to applicants’ doorsteps.

This initiative aligns with Pakistan’s push for digital transformation, making travel and identity registration more accessible for citizens and visitors alike.