KARACHI: Impactful participation of the country in exhibitions achieves a milestone in the beauty industry.

The 29 editions of the most awaited exhibition have just started today with significant new ventures in beauty and wellness industries across the world. The exhibition is happening in the World Trade Center Dubai with various Pavilions from countries globally including Pakistan and multiple activities including a beauty awareness session and makeup master class activities.

Advertisements

Attracting more than 75,000 visitors and 2,500 exhibitors from around the globe, Beautyworld Middle East has developed into an essential center for international beauty professionals. The three-day event offers Pakistani exporters, producers, and distributors a thrilling chance to network with buyers from around the world, explore fresh markets, and display the finest that Pakistan’s beauty sector has to offer.

Pakistan is proudly showcasing 40 distinguished beauty and personal care companies at this year’s exhibition. Among them, 16 firms are participating under the Pakistan Pavilion, while the remaining exhibitors are presenting their products independently, reflecting the country’s dynamic and diverse cosmetics industry. Leading brands such as Junaid Jamshed (J.), Hashmi Surma, Saeed Ghani, Rivaj Cosmetics, Nexton (I & K Enterprises), Olivia Maskatiya, Golden Pearl Cosmetics, Faiza Beauty Cream, Face Fresh, and Herbioun Naturals are exhibiting alongside other reputed companies, collectively highlighting the innovation, quality, and global potential of Pakistan’s beauty and skincare sector.

Exhibitors from Pakistan are positive and enthusiastic on the first day of the show, expressing good feelings about it and its possible influence on the nation’s beauty sector.

Dr. Arshad Mahmood, Head of Operations and R&D of Her Beauty said:

“So far, so good — a nice start, and I hope for the best in the coming days.”

Ahsan Javaid, C.E.O. of SJS (Rivaj Cosmetics), stated:

“We have had a very good start. The footfall in the exhibition is higher than last year, and we are very happy about it.”

Rashad Shafiq, Head of Export & Corporate Marketing, I&K enterprises (Nexton), remarked:

“It’s good as usual in the beauty world. The response is great, and everything is going perfectly.”

Beautyworld Middle East 2025 anticipated the unbeatable with full enthusiasm and energy of the exhibitions and buyers. It impacts how the beauty sectors impact the industry players and field buyers. The Exhibition will continue with the same energy for 2 more days, which makes the exhibitors more excited.