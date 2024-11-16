H.K Business Network Chairman Faisal Hameed in a statement on the establishment of the Business Community Forum, said that Pakistan is the Safest Country in the world where there is no Security Problem or Economic Crisis and if any country have problem with Pakistan Prosperity, don’t Conspire against a Peace-Loving Country like Pakistan by defaming a diplomatic mission like sports, but keep Sports away from any kind of Politics.

Faisal Hameed The Chairman of Business Network, further said that Pakistan did not politicize the Integrity of any country and did not make the Game a weapon of Politics, rather the Attacking Pilot of India was returned on the basis of peace and friendship and also cricket team of Pakistan sent to India, but now India is showing its stubbornness has announced that they will not send Indian Cricket Team to Pakistan and making baseless security allegations, while the cricket teams of other major countries have visited Pakistan in the safest way and again joining the Cricket Event.

Famous Businessman and Social Personality Faisal Hameed says that the Whole World should Understand that the Pakistani Nation is Standing side by side with its Eternal Army regardless of the government in Pakistan and the Business Community of Pakistan represent their Pakistan everywhere in the World and They are Ambassadors of Peace and Friendship.