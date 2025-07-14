Advertisements

TEHRAN – In a landmark development, the interior ministers of Pakistan, Iran, and Iraq have agreed on a new framework to regulate pilgrimage travel, emphasizing safety, oversight, and coordination. Under the newly announced policy, Pakistani pilgrims heading to Iraq will no longer be allowed to travel independently. Starting January 1, 2026, all pilgrims must travel with officially registered Group Organizers, who will also be responsible for their return.

The decision was made during a high-level trilateral meeting in Tehran, aimed at improving the pilgrimage process for millions of devotees visiting holy sites in Iran and Iraq. The new regulations seek to combat illegal border crossings, reduce overstays, and enhance logistical efficiency.

A joint working group will be formed to oversee implementation, coordination, and security, especially during peak pilgrimage events like Arbaeen.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, addressing the conference, thanked his Iranian counterpart Eskandar Momeni for hosting the summit at Pakistan’s request. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to ensuring the well-being of its pilgrims and highlighted the need for regulated, group-based travel. Naqvi also mentioned that only pilgrims with special Iraqi embassy visas will be exempt from the new rule.

He commended Iran’s recent military achievements, expressed support for its right to self-defense, and congratulated Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei on his leadership. Naqvi further praised Iran and Iraq’s effective handling of large-scale pilgrimages and assured them of Pakistan’s continued cooperation.

The event was attended by top officials from all three countries, including Iranian Deputy Interior Minister Ali Akbar Pourjamshidian, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, and Iraq’s Ministry of Interior representatives.

This trilateral agreement marks a significant step forward in regional collaboration on religious tourism, focusing on regulation, safety, and shared responsibility.