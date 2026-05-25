KARACHI (May 25, 2026) — Pakistan has been included in the next phase of S&P Global and the S&P Global Foundation’s $10 million “StepForward” initiative aimed at preparing young people for an artificial intelligence-driven economy.

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The three-year global program, launched in December 2025, focuses on expanding AI literacy, workforce readiness, and digital skills development through partnerships with education and employment-focused organizations worldwide.

In Pakistan, the initiative will be implemented in collaboration with Urdu AI, which will deliver mobile-friendly AI literacy courses in Urdu to reach underserved youth and communities across the country.

AI Training in Urdu to Bridge Digital Divide

According to S&P Global Pakistan Managing Director Mujeeb Zahur, the program aims to make AI education more accessible to young people in Pakistan by providing practical training in problem-solving, digital skills, and AI literacy through Urdu-language content.

He said the initiative will also benefit the wider global Urdu-speaking community, helping remove language barriers in emerging technology education.

Founder of Urdu AI, Qaisar Roonjha, said the collaboration will help bridge both language and accessibility gaps in AI learning.

He emphasized that Pakistan’s youth should be able to participate in the AI economy in their own language, adding that the initiative will ensure underserved communities are not excluded from future digital opportunities.

Global Partners Join AI Skills Expansion Effort

As part of the broader initiative, organizations including MIT Solve, Generation, and MIT RAISE will receive funding to support AI-driven youth development and employment programs in key global markets.

The United Nations Youth Office will also participate as a global collaborator to raise awareness about future workforce skills required in rapidly evolving labor markets.

S&P Global’s Broader AI Investment Strategy

S&P Global stated that it continues to invest in AI adoption and workforce upskilling through internal programs such as EssentialTECH, “AI for Everyone” training, and AI-enabled workplace tools.

The company says the “StepForward” initiative reflects its commitment to inclusive digital transformation and global workforce readiness.

For more details:

StepForward Initiative