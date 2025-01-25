The federal government has introduced a new system of bonuses and promotions to enhance the performance of government employees by linking their annual evaluations to financial rewards. Under this initiative, high-performing officers will be granted bonuses and promotions based on merit, with a strong emphasis on transparency. The initiative operates under the slogan: “Achieve excellence, earn rewards.”

This system is part of broader efforts to improve the federal government’s operations, with a special committee led by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar overseeing its implementation. The government aims to encourage employees to strive for excellence, ultimately leading to better governance and public service delivery.

A key feature of the reform is the Rating and Reward System within the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), introduced as part of its ongoing transformation. Officers will be graded from A to E based on performance, with top performers receiving benefits such as new vehicles, salary increases, and additional allowances. FBR officials have been asked to update their contact information, and preparations are in progress for a trial phase in which officers of grade 17 and above will be temporarily relieved from their duties.

This initiative is a crucial component of the National Transformation Plan, which aims to create a more accountable and effective bureaucracy. The FBR’s renewed focus includes targeting tax defaulters and short-filers, with a goal to collect an additional 3.5 trillion in sales tax and increase total revenue collection to 6 trillion annually. Efforts are also underway to combat tax evasion through advanced technology, including vehicles branded with the FBR logo to track enforcement activities.

To modernize tax collection, the FBR has devised a strategy to register more manufacturers under the sales tax regime. Out of 260,000 manufacturers in the country, only 42,000 are currently registered, and the government is taking steps to hold both tax evaders and corrupt officials accountable. The ultimate goal is to achieve a tax collection target exceeding 13 trillion in the current fiscal year.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has highlighted the role of technology in boosting revenue and ensuring greater transparency. The government is deploying video analytics to monitor the sugar industry and curb hoarding and price manipulation, while efforts are being made to digitize processes in key sectors such as cement and tobacco to improve efficiency and revenue collection.

This performance-based reward system, combined with the FBR’s ambitious reforms, aims to encourage productivity, enhance governance, and significantly boost revenue generation to support Pakistan’s economic progress.