Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have successfully concluded technical-level discussions for the next $1 billion tranche, with policy-level negotiations set to start on Monday.

Reports indicate that the first phase of talks wrapped up smoothly, during which a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) representative met with the IMF mission on Friday.

The KP government briefed the IMF team on economic measures, including legislation on agricultural income tax, strategies to increase provincial revenues, and efforts to improve governance and government performance.

With the technical discussions completed, the upcoming policy-level talks will focus on finalizing economic reforms as part of the ongoing economic review.