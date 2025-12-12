Pakistan Idol upholds the highest standards of governance, integrity, transparency, and fairness in every stage of the competition. All allegations questioning the credibility of the show, its processes, or its contestants are treated with utmost seriousness, and the Company will take all legally permissible steps to safeguard its reputation, the format, and the interests of all contestants.

Pakistan Idol strictly adheres to the audio and visual production standards prescribed by Fremantle, the international format owners of the global Idol franchise. All auditions, evaluations, and broadcast processes are conducted in accordance with these globally benchmarked guidelines.

It is unfortunate that a former contestant, having voluntarily withdrawn from the show, has chosen to make public statements that are false, misleading, and defamatory.

These statements are an unjustified attempt to cast aspersions on the professionalism of the production team, the integrity of the judging process, and the hard work of fellow contestants competing in good faith.

Pakistan Idol continues to remain committed to promoting new talents and providing a fair, transparent, respectful, and opportunity-driven platform for all contestants. The Company is taking the necessary steps to address the matter through appropriate legal channels.

Please note that the situation is under full control, and this communication is primarily intended to ensure clarity and visibility across all stakeholders.

Advertisements