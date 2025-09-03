Karachi, September 3, 2025 — Pakistan Idol — the country’s premier music reality show — has officially entered Phase 2 of its nationwide journey, reaffirming its role as the ultimate stage for discovering Pakistan’s most talented voices.

From Sukkur to Karachi, Multan to Lahore, Islamabad to Rawalpindi, Quetta to Peshawar, and beyond, aspiring singers from every corner of the country have joined the competition. Strong participation also came from Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Khairpur, Jacobabad, Gujrat, D.G. Khan, D.I. Khan, Hyderabad, and dozens of smaller towns, underscoring Idol’s unmatched national reach and inclusivity.

Audition venues across Pakistan were buzzing with energy, with enthusiastic crowds and Idol’s iconic branding creating a festival-like atmosphere. Thousands of contestants lined up—proving once again that Pakistan Idol is more than a show; it’s a nationwide phenomenon.

“What makes Idol special is how it brings Pakistan together through music. From the smallest towns to the biggest cities, every voice matters here. This is where dreams meet opportunity, and where the next star is born,” said Zoya Merchant, Director of MHL Global.

With shortlisting for Round 2 now underway, selected contestants will be called to Karachi for the next stage of the competition. This season has already revealed remarkable diversity—young men and women from both metropolitan hubs and remote towns stepping onto the stage to share their stories and their songs.

As part of the world’s biggest singing franchise, Pakistan Idol continues its legacy of turning ordinary Pakistanis into extraordinary performers, uniting the nation’s passion for music and offering contestants the chance to transform their lives.