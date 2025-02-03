Peshawar, [30thJanuary 2025] – Pakistan Horticulture Development & Export Company (PHDEC), organized a seminar focused on vegetable production technology, export procedures and associated value chain challenges. The event, which was held in Peshawar, emphasized the significance of enhancing vegetable production and export opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Primary Objectives of the seminar was training of the vegetable exporters, growers and farm managers on export procedures and agronomic/good agricultural practices.The secondary objective of the Workshop was to make linkages with the relevant stakeholders and ask for suggestions for interventions by the PHDEC related to product development and market promotion.

In his opening remarks, CEO-PHDEC underscored PHDEC’s commitment to product and market development, expressing unwavering support for vegetable exporters & growers. He urged the development of industrial vegetable varieties, inviting growers to submit value-added product proposals eligible for funding from the Export Development Fund (EDF).

TIOs from top importing countries of mix vegetables were invited in theSeminar. All TIOs informed to growers on relevant market dynamic, price trends, SPS requirements, major importers and opportunities. These included:

Mr. Ataullah, Trade & Investment Counsellor, Uzbekistan, Tashkent

Ms. Mahwish Sami, Trade & Investment Attache, Sri Lanka, Colombo

Ms. Serrein Asad, Trade & Investment Attache, Doha, Qatar,

Dr. Javed Iqbal, Entomologist, Department of Plant Protection, MNFS&R explained the major challenges being faced by the vegetable exporters. He shared insights on emerging issues of international compliance mainly focused on food safety (SPS measures), traceability, residues of different agro-chemicals, lack of Good Agricultural Practices, reduction of post-harvest diseases and pests (quarantine treatments), issues pertaining to safety of food packaging materials & supply chain issues. He added that currently, the hazards analysis and critical control point (HACCP), Global GAP and monitoring of maximum residues limits (MRL’s) are the major challenges. An integrated and comprehensive approach is required to address these issues from both the government and private sector to meet the export targets, he added.

Dr. Zahid Hanif Khattak, Director Horticulture, Department of Agriculture Extension, Government of KPK, provided insights into crop conditions of different vegetables during the previous season and discussed the prospects for the upcoming season. He shared his expert opinion on agronomic practices and research and development being carried by Agriculture Department, Government of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He emphasized the need to adopt good agronomic practices and work on R&D to enhance the production of exportable vegetables in the province. Mr. Anjum Buttar told that, vegetables produced in KPK are being demanded in almost all over the world. Presently Pakistan is exporting vegetables mainly to the Middle East, Far East, CAR’s and Sri Lanka. Peas, Bitter gourd, Chilies, Onion & Garlic are few well exported vegetables from KPK.

Ms. Ruqia Khattak, Agribusiness Development and Marketing Specialist (KPK),Food and Agriculture Organisation of United Nations presented on Post-harvest Management, Handling, Packing & Primary Processing of mix vegetables for Export Purpose. She explained how losses of horticultural produce are a major problem in the post-harvest Chain. She briefed about impacts of poor harvesting and Field Handling, characteristics of packaging, transport&logistics and factorsaffecting storage life of mix vegetables.