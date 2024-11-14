Karachi Today (November 14, 2024), Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) hosted a webinar focused on “Effective Management Techniques of Mango Orchards during Dormancy”. The primary objective of the webinar was the capacity building of Mango growers/farmersonOrchard Management for Good Quality and Yield.

Mango is an evergreen tree grown under tropical and subtropical environments around the world. Pakistan is 5th largest mango producing country with annual production is approximately 1.8 million metric tons and Pakistan has 421000 acres of mango cultivated area. Though mango is grown throughout the country, its production is concentrated in Punjab and Sindh Provinces.

Mango cultivation in the world is expanding due to the popularity of this fruit and ever-increasing demand for fresh and processed mango products. Hence, there is also a great potential to expand our mango cultivation in Pakistan. However, a profitable mango industry depends on the production capacity of trees.

Dr. Javed Iqbal from Mango Research Station (Shujabad) provided a detailed overview of mango orchards with special emphases related to effective management techniques of mango orchards during dormancy.

Mr. Iqbal suggested the mango growers to use proper irrigation, balanced used of fertilizer, insect pest management and proper pruning of mangoes plants.Mr. Iqbal explained the reasons of low production in Pakistan and impact of malpractices and lack of knowledge of recommended production technology of mango on quality and yield. He also suggested that mango growers should adopt modern techniques of pruning, its helps in break the habit of apical dominance, reduce skin blemishing/dry branches-leaves,improve tree vigor, better light penetration inside the canopy improves fruit colour,better air circulation reduces pests and disease hiding inside canopy and reduces alternate bearing.Arrangement of field days, seminars, lectures on pest management and demonstration of improved production technologies will improve overall condition of mango crop of Pakistan.

The event received an enthusiastic response from the participants, who appreciated the insights shared and recognised the opportunities for collaboration in addressing the challenges faced by the sector. PHDEC reiterated its commitment to continue such initiatives, which pave the way for sustainable growth and development in the horticulture industry.