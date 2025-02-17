Pakistan has approved visas for all Indian journalists who applied for accreditation to cover the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, set to commence on February 19.

According to sources, seven Indian journalists had submitted visa requests, and all applications were accepted without any rejections.

The tournament, hosted by Pakistan, will feature eight teams, including Pakistan, India, Australia, and Afghanistan. The opening match will see Pakistan face New Zealand, while one of the most highly anticipated encounters—Pakistan vs. India—will take place in Dubai on February 23.

Meanwhile, the Australian cricket team has arrived in Pakistan following a 2-0 ODI series defeat against Sri Lanka. Steve Smith’s squad suffered losses in both matches, falling by 49 runs in the first ODI on February 12 and by 174 runs in the second on February 14.

Australia’s Squad for Champions Trophy 2025