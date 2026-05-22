The government of Pakistan has announced another reduction in petroleum prices, offering fresh relief to consumers amid rising inflationary pressures.

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According to the Petroleum Division, the price of petrol has been reduced by Rs6 per litre, while high-speed diesel has been cut by Rs6.80 per litre. The revised prices will come into effect immediately.

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Second Fuel Price Cut Within a Week

This marks the second consecutive reduction in fuel prices by the government. Last Friday, authorities had also announced a Rs5 per litre decrease in both petrol and diesel prices.

Officials said the latest reduction was made following a decline in global crude oil prices, enabling the government to pass on the benefit to consumers.

Relief Expected for Transport and Commodity Prices

Economic analysts believe the reduction in petroleum prices could help lower transportation costs and ease pressure on the prices of essential commodities and daily-use goods across the country.

The move is being viewed as a positive step for inflation-hit citizens ahead of the upcoming Eidul Azha holidays.