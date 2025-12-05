From Carpets to Home Textiles: Pakistan’s Best Exhibitors Set to Impress at Heimtextil 2026.

Frankfurt Germany Karachi : Heimtextil, the world’s leading annual trade fair for home and contract textiles, will be held from 13–16 January 2026 at Messe Frankfurt, Germany. As the first major textile event of the year, the fair sets the tone for upcoming trends in design, color and textile innovation.

Heimtextil presents a full range of home and household textiles, including wallpaper, carpets, bedding, bath textiles, furnishing fabrics and sun-protection solutions, and highlights advances such as AI-assisted design and sustainable production methods.

Pakistan remains a strong player in the global textile market, and participation at Heimtextil gives its exporters direct access to European buyers, new customers and international trend insights.

In 2026, Pakistan will be represented by 284 exhibitors, including notable names such as Al?Karam Textile Mills, Al?Rahim Textile Industries, and Gul Ahmed Textile Mills, as well as 58 companies supported by TDAP, including Acme Mills, Adil Hassan Textiles, and Aksa Tex Style Industries.

This year, TDAP is introducing a carpet section. Featuring Everest Export Corporation, EWC Interiors, Inter Textile & Leather Solution, Joonaid Carpets, Salman Traders, SBR Enterprises, Sheikh Carpet Industries, Tak Ozer Carpets, Thal Packaging – HOH and Ziyan Textiles, while Khyber Weavers International will attend independently.

Heimtextil 2026 will serve as a key platform for networking, creativity and business growth, helping to strengthen Pakistan’s profile and reputation in the international textile industry.