Karachi : The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has announced that Pakistan has officially secured market access for its meat exports to Azerbaijan — a breakthrough expected to open new trade avenues in the Caucasus region. This development follows the persistent efforts of the Animal Quarantine Department (AQD), which ensured that Pakistan met Azerbaijan’s strict veterinary, sanitary, and food safety regulations in line with global standards.

To leverage this achievement, TDAP’s Agro Food Division held a strategic meeting with major meat exporters and the Director of AQD to formulate a detailed plan for expanding Pakistan’s presence in Azerbaijan’s frozen meat market. The meeting was marked by strong participation from exporters eager to enter the new market, highlighting a unified approach between the government and private sector toward boosting halal meat exports.

TDAP has devised a comprehensive plan in coordination with the Pakistan Embassy in Azerbaijan to support exporters and build trade connections. As part of this initiative, TDAP will invite leading Azerbaijani meat importers to participate in Pakistan’s upcoming Food Ag exhibition, providing them a firsthand look at Pakistan’s premium halal meat products and facilitating direct business engagements.

Responding to industry demand, TDAP is also organizing a dedicated trade delegation to Baku in early November 2025. The delegation will include top Pakistani meat exporters who will engage in business-to-business meetings with Azerbaijani importers and government officials. Ahead of the visit, TDAP will also host virtual B2B sessions to initiate discussions and establish early commercial linkages.

Azerbaijan’s growing demand for halal meat and its strategic location make it a valuable export destination for Pakistan. With this new access, Pakistan is well-positioned to expand its global halal meat footprint and enhance bilateral trade relations between the two nations.

Athar Hussain Khokhar, Director General Agro Division, TDAP, said:

“Achieving access to Azerbaijan’s meat market reflects the exceptional quality standards of Pakistan’s meat industry and the dedicated efforts of the Animal Quarantine Department. TDAP remains committed to empowering exporters through proactive trade facilitation measures, ensuring this opportunity translates into tangible export growth and strengthened trade ties with Azerbaijan.”