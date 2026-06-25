Pakistan-France Relations Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra Baloch Engages NDU Delegation in Paris

Irfan Shaikh June 25, 2026 0
Pakistan Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra Baloch briefing the National Defence University delegation in France.

Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra Baloch meets the National Defence University delegation in France.

Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra Baloch welcomed a delegation from the National Defence University (NDU), Islamabad, at the Embassy of Pakistan during the group’s study visit to France.

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During the meeting, the ambassador briefed participants on Pakistan’s foreign policy priorities and key geostrategic objectives. She also shared insights into the evolving relationship between Pakistan and France.

Focus on Strategic Engagement

The session encouraged meaningful discussion and dialogue between the ambassador and delegation members. Participants exchanged views on regional developments, diplomatic priorities and international cooperation.

Furthermore, the discussion highlighted the importance of strategic engagement and stronger international partnerships.

Strengthening Pakistan-France Relations

Ambassador Baloch outlined important aspects of Pakistan-France relations and emphasised opportunities for continued cooperation across multiple sectors.

In addition, the interaction provided participants with a broader understanding of diplomatic engagement and foreign policy implementation.

Study Tour in France

The NDU delegation is currently visiting France as part of an academic and strategic study programme.

During the visit, delegates will engage with leading French military and strategic institutions. These meetings aim to expand knowledge, strengthen institutional links and encourage professional exchange.

The visit reflects Pakistan’s continued focus on international dialogue and strategic cooperation through academic and diplomatic engagement.

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