Houston, Texas USA : The send-off ceremony for three containers of medical equipment and essential supplies, valued at over USD 600,000, was successfully held as part of the Pakistan Floods Relief and Rehabilitation Campaign. The shipment is designated for hospitals and medical facilities serving flood-affected communities in Pakistan.

The initiative was organized jointly by the following collaborating partners, Medical Bridges, Alliance for Disaster Relief (AFDR),Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD), Pakistani American Association of Greater Houston (PAGH), Association Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America – South Texas Chapter (APPNA-STC), Houston-Karachi Sister City Association (HKSCA).

The ceremony was well attended by diplomatic representatives, prominent humanitarian partners, community leaders, and media. Honorable Muhammad Aftab Chaudhry, Consul General of Pakistan in Houston, was present and addressed the gathering as the Chief Guest.

The program was moderated by Muhammad Saeed Sheikh, Coordinator of the Pakistan Floods Relief and Rehabilitation Campaign. He opened the ceremony with welcoming remarks and expressed deep appreciation for the exceptional cooperation and dedication of Mr. Walter Ulrich, acknowledging his long standing support and affection for Pakistan. He also thanked the Consul General and all collaborating partner organizations for their continued commitment and collective service.

Mr. Ilyas Chaudhry, Director of Development at Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD), briefed attendees on the urgent medical needs in flood-affected areas and outlined the progress made thus far in serving affected populations. He emphasized that the dispatch of these three containers would significantly strengthen medical response and hospital capacity on the ground.

Mr. Walter Ulrich highlighted that Medical Bridges has consistently stepped forward to support Pakistan during humanitarian crises. He noted that his earlier visit to Pakistan was instrumental in understanding critical medical needs, which helped guide this targeted assistance.

In his remarks, Consul General Muhammad Aftab Chaudhry commended all collaborating organizations and partners, describing them as individuals and institutions who deeply feel the pain of their motherland and work diligently to serve affected communities with sincerity and dedication.

A symbolic ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to formally mark the dispatch of the medical support containers.

Prominent partners and community leaders in attendance included Alan Bourgeois, Waqar Khan, Saad Ansari, Moeez Khan, A. Rehman Patel, Azam Akhtar, Mahmood Ahmed, Khalid Saeed, Jamil Siddiqui, along with other distinguished guests.

The organizers reaffirmed their collective resolve to continue relief and rehabilitation efforts until sustainable medical and humanitarian support is fully restored in flood-affected regions of Pakistan.