USA,Houston, TX — In response to the ongoing flood crisis in Pakistan, three humanitarian organizations — the Houston-Karachi Sister City Association, the Alliance for Disaster Relief, and Helping Hands for Relief & Development — have jointly launched a new flood relief initiative.

The program begins with an initial allocation of PKR 30 million (approx. USD 100,000) and is designed to scale with additional short-term and long-term projects. These efforts are also generously supported by Syed Javaid Anwar, Chief Patron HKSCA.

Team Healthcare and Nutrition program organized Health clinic Chakwal and Free Medical camp Shahpur Syedan & Taqia Shah Murad.

Program / Project: ERDM

Villages: Shah Pur Syedan & Taqia Shah Murad

UC: Choa Ganj Ali Shah (Most Affected UC due to Cloud Brust)

District: Chakwal

Region: North Punjab

Activity: Food & Drinking Water (Hot ? Meals, Flavored Milk, and Biscuits were being distributed to several hundreds.

This collaborative initiative builds on the successful 2022 flood response.

“We are committed to supporting our brothers and sisters in Pakistan through sustainable, impactful aid,” said Muhammad Saeed Sheikh, President Houston Karachi Sister City Association.