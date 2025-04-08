Karachi Pakistan : Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Mr. Jameel Ahmad will inaugurate Pakistan Financial Literacy Week, 2025 on April 14th, 2025 in a prestigious ceremony at Karachi. The weeklong activities will be conducted from April 14th to April 18th, 2025 on country wide basis. The theme for this year is “Financial Inclusion-with collaboration and innovation. Deputy Governors, Executive Directors, International Dignitaries of World Bank, Alliance for Financial Inclusion, Asian Development Bank, commercial Banks’ Presidents and Lead Focal Persons of NFLP, Distinguished Guests from Government Departments, Fintech, PSX, SECP, PBA and many other dignitaries from financial sector as well as academia and chamber of commerce will be present in the ceremony. High performance banks in the areas of financial inclusion and innovation will be given awards in recognition of their efforts.

Pakistan, like many other developing economies, faces challenges in financial inclusion, and financial literacy plays a key role in bridging this gap. The level of Financial Literacy in Pakistan is 26% as compared to global average of 33%.

Recognizing the significance of financial literacy, the State Bank of Pakistan has consistently worked towards enhancing financial literacy across all segments of society. Pakistan Financial Literacy Week serves as a flagship initiative to promote awareness, engagement, and action. This year, our them “Financial Inclusion through Collaboration and Innovation”—highlights the importance of collective efforts and technological advancements in expanding financial access and inclusion.

This will be a high impactful weeklong event, bringing together policymakers, financial institutions, educators, and the public to emphasize the need for financial education. Throughout the week, SBP along with other financial institutions, will be conducting more than 260 financial literacy camps, 350 School and university outreach programs and more than 400 Interactive workshops and seminars / awareness sessions for women, Youth and Special persons. These activities will take place all over Pakistan, covering 101 districts. Another special initiative in this regard is “Financial Literacy Walk” which will take place in major cities of Pakistan including AJK and Gilgit Baltistan, delivering the message of importance of financial literacy to every one. We are engaging more than 100 partner institutes, 60 universities and colleges and almost all commercial Banks for this week. Further, SBP has collaborated with SECP and Pakistan Stock Exchange for this purpose and both institutions are also conducting more than 100 programs for Financial Literacy under the theme on a country wide basis.

These activities will empower individuals with the knowledge and tools needed to make sound financial decisions, contribute to economic growth, and embrace the desired level of financial literacy in the country.