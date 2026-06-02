LAHORE: Pakistan will look to seal the three-match ODI series when they face Australia in the second match at Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the visitors aim to bounce back after a heavy defeat in the opening game.

Pakistan took a 1-0 lead on Saturday. They won by dominating Australia with spin in Rawalpindi. Debutant all-rounder Arafat Minhas starred with five wickets. As a result, Australia’s batting collapsed on a slow pitch.

Pakistan’s spinners took eight wickets in total. Consequently, Australia struggled against spin in subcontinental conditions once again.

Lahore Conditions Could Change the Contest

Now, both teams move to Lahore. In contrast to Rawalpindi, Lahore traditionally offers better batting conditions. The pitch has produced several high-scoring matches in recent years.

For example, Australia chased 352 against England in last year’s Champions Trophy. Similarly, Pakistan chased 349 against Australia in 2022.

However, it remains unclear what kind of pitch will be prepared. Pakistan may choose between a spin-friendly surface or a balanced track.

Debate Over Pitch Strategy Continues

Some analysts believe Pakistan should prepare for overseas conditions. They argue that the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia should influence pitch decisions.

However, head coach Mike Hesson rejected this view. He addressed the issue in a social media statement on Monday.

He said conditions in South Africa vary widely. Therefore, he believes Pakistan should prepare for all types of pitches.

He also noted that Zimbabwe and Namibia also offer conditions where spin can play a role. As a result, Pakistan will continue focusing on adaptability.

Ghazi Ghouri Praises Babar Azam

Meanwhile, young wicketkeeper-batter Ghazi Ghouri continued to impress. He played a key role in the opening ODI win.

He praised former captain Babar Azam for guiding him during the chase. According to Ghazi, Babar helped him stay calm under pressure.

“There’s a different kind of confidence when you bat with Babar Bhai,” he said. He added that Babar advised him to rotate strike and avoid unnecessary risks.

Ghazi also said he is ready to bat in any position. He stressed that team needs come first.

Team Changes Possible for Pakistan

Pakistan may stick with the winning combination. However, changes remain possible depending on pitch conditions.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah is in contention for a return. Meanwhile, Ahmed Daniyal and Sufyan Moqim offer additional bowling options.

Australia Seek Strong Response

Australia arrived in Pakistan without several senior players. As a result, they are using the series to test new talent.

Left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann admitted Pakistan were superior in the first ODI. However, he expects a stronger fight in Lahore.

He said Australia must improve their batting and bowling. Otherwise, the series may slip away.

Australia may also welcome back leg-spinner Adam Zampa. He missed the first match due to a neck issue.

Series at a Crucial Stage

Pakistan are one win away from sealing the series. In contrast, Australia must win to stay alive.

With hot weather expected and conditions possibly favouring batting, the second ODI promises a competitive contest. Both teams now face a crucial battle in Lahore.