Beijing: Khalil Hashmi, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, has been awarded the prestigious “Outstanding Diplomat Medal” by Wang Yi in recognition of his exceptional diplomatic services and significant contribution to strengthening Pakistan-China relations.

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The award was conferred during a special ceremony held at the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, where a total of eight current and former ambassadors accredited to China were honored. The recipients included former envoys from Russia, Cambodia, Chad, and Uruguay, alongside serving ambassadors from Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, Colombia, and Pakistan.

Among the serving ambassadors in Beijing, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi became the first diplomat to receive the prestigious distinction. He is also the first Pakistani ambassador to China to be decorated with the award.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry introduced the honor for the first time to recognize foreign envoys who have demonstrated exceptional diplomatic capabilities and played a key role in enhancing bilateral relations with China.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Hashmi expressed gratitude to the Chinese leadership for the recognition and dedicated the award to his diplomatic team, family members, and officials from the foreign services of both countries who have contributed to strengthening the longstanding Pakistan-China friendship over generations.

He also thanked Wang Yi for his continued support, guidance, and commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

Highlighting the enduring nature of Pakistan-China ties, Ambassador Hashmi noted that both countries have consistently supported each other during times of crisis, including the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, the 2008 Sichuan earthquake, and global public health emergencies.

Reaffirming the strength of bilateral relations, Ambassador Hashmi said the friendship between Pakistan and China will continue to remain “higher than the mountains, deeper than the oceans, sweeter than honey, and stronger than steel.”