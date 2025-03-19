The federal government has officially announced Eidul Fitr holidays from Monday, March 31, to Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

Eidul Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection, and is observed on the first day of Shawwal in the Islamic calendar. The exact date of the festival is traditionally determined by the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon.

According to the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council, Eidul Fitr in 2025 is likely to fall on March 31, as the moon is expected to be visible in most parts of Pakistan on the evening of March 30. At that time, the crescent is anticipated to be over 26 hours old, meeting the necessary conditions for visibility.