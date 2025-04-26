The Pakistan Crypto Council signed a series of agreements with World Liberty Financial on Saturday during a ceremony held in Islamabad.

The event was attended by notable figures including Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, CEO of Pakistan Crypto Council, Bilal Bin Saeed, and Co-Chairman of World Liberty Financial, Zac Witkoff.

These agreements aim to enhance cooperation between the two organizations, focusing on promoting cryptocurrency adoption, driving blockchain innovation, and boosting investment in Pakistan’s digital economy.

Speaking at the event, Minister Attaullah Tarar highlighted the promising opportunities for cryptocurrency in Pakistan, noting the establishment of a dedicated crypto council and the country’s swift progress in the sector. He also emphasized the wide range of investment prospects across different industries.

CEO Bilal Bin Saeed warmly welcomed Zac Witkoff to Pakistan, while Witkoff praised Pakistan’s status as a rapidly growing economy with abundant investment potential.