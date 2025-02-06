ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly criticized former U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to displace the people of Gaza, calling it “deeply troubling and unjust.”

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people, emphasizing that Palestinian land belongs solely to the Palestinian people. He reiterated that the only viable and just solution to the conflict is the two-state solution, as outlined by UN Security Council resolutions.

“Pakistan has always stood by the people of Palestine in their rightful struggle for self-determination and the establishment of a sovereign, independent, and contiguous Palestinian state, based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital,” Khan stated.

He further condemned any attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians or expand illegal Israeli settlements, calling such actions blatant violations of international law that threaten regional peace and security.

Pakistan also urged the return of all displaced Palestinians to their homes, a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied territories, and immediate humanitarian assistance to Gaza. The government called for global efforts to aid reconstruction and ensure lasting peace in the region.

Trump’s controversial statement, made during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, suggested that the U.S. could “take over” Gaza after resettling its Palestinian population elsewhere, a move widely condemned by the international community.