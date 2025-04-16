BEIJING: Pakistan and China have agreed to enhance coordination on maritime policies and deepen both bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the maritime sector, following the Fifth Round of the Pakistan-China Dialogue on Maritime Cooperation held in Beijing.

The dialogue was co-chaired by Pakistan’s Additional Secretary for Asia-Pacific Imran Ahmed Siddiqui and China’s Director General for Boundary and Ocean Affairs Hong Liang. Both sides positively assessed progress since the last round and held in-depth discussions on maritime security, the blue economy, marine science, technology, and environmental protection.

Reaffirming maritime cooperation as a vital part of the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership, the two countries expressed a shared commitment to building a Pakistan-China maritime community with a shared future.

The next round of talks is set to be held in Pakistan next year.