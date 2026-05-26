Pakistan and China have reached a new broad consensus on deepening their strategic partnership following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s four-day official visit to Beijing, according to a joint statement issued at the conclusion of the trip.

Unstable Economic Policies, High Tax Rates Hindering Investment Saquib Fayyaz Magoon SVP FPCCI

The statement said both sides held cordial discussions and agreed to further strengthen the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership. The two countries also exchanged views on major regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Pakistan, China Reaffirm ‘Rock Solid’ Friendship

The joint statement described the relationship between Pakistan and China as an “important wealth and strategic asset.” Both countries noted that their friendship has remained strong throughout 75 years of diplomatic relations despite changing regional and global circumstances.

The two sides agreed to accelerate efforts to build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future. They also pledged to expand cooperation in trade, energy, digital economy, artificial intelligence, science and technology, finance, communication and water resources.

China Reaffirms Support for Pakistan’s Sovereignty

China reiterated its unwavering support for Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security. Pakistan, in return, reaffirmed its commitment to the One-China policy and supported Beijing’s stance on Taiwan, Xinjiang, Hong Kong and the South China Sea.

The statement also stressed that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute should be resolved peacefully through dialogue in line with UN resolutions and bilateral agreements.

Counterterrorism, Regional Stability Discussed

Both countries agreed to strengthen counterterrorism cooperation and pledged not to allow militant groups, including the TTP and ETIM, to use any territory to threaten regional security.

Pakistan assured China of enhanced security for Chinese nationals, projects and institutions working in the country. Beijing appreciated Islamabad’s efforts in combating terrorism and maintaining regional stability.

The two sides also welcomed recent trilateral discussions involving China, Pakistan and Afghanistan in Urumqi.

CPEC 2.0, Infrastructure and Industrial Cooperation Expanded

Pakistan and China agreed to accelerate work under CPEC 2.0 and expand cooperation in infrastructure, mining, agriculture and industrial development.

The two countries also pledged to advance the Karakoram Highway realignment project, strengthen Gwadar Port’s role as a regional connectivity hub and improve land connectivity through the Khunjerab Pass.

China encouraged more investment in Pakistan’s industrial parks, textiles and home appliances sectors. Both sides also welcomed third-party participation in CPEC projects under mutually agreed frameworks.

PM Shehbaz Highlights Peace Efforts in Middle East

During talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, PM Shehbaz said Pakistan and China must work together to promote peace in the Middle East amid tensions involving the US, Israel and Iran.

Chief of Defence Forces and Army Chief Asim Munir accompanied the prime minister during the visit and briefed Chinese officials on Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts regarding regional peace.

PM Shehbaz praised China’s support for peace initiatives and endorsed President Xi Jinping’s four-point peace agenda for the Middle East.

Cooperation in Agriculture, Technology and Space

The two countries signed multiple agreements in agriculture, research and industrial cooperation. Pakistan announced plans to send 1,000 agriculture graduates to China for advanced training.

China also welcomed two Pakistani astronauts for future training and expressed support for deeper cooperation in space technology.

The joint statement further highlighted collaboration in artificial intelligence, innovation and educational exchanges.

PM Shehbaz Calls Pak-China Friendship ‘Finest Hour’

Addressing an event marking 75 years of diplomatic relations, PM Shehbaz called Pakistan-China ties the “finest hour” of friendship between two nations.

He praised China’s economic rise and credited President Xi Jinping’s leadership for lifting millions out of poverty. The prime minister said Pakistan aimed to learn from China’s development model and strengthen cooperation in every sector.

“The Pak-China friendship has deep roots. It has weathered storms, given shade and borne fruit,” PM Shehbaz said.

Chinese Companies Explore New Investments in Pakistan

During his Beijing visit, PM Shehbaz also met representatives of major Chinese firms, including companies involved in infrastructure, logistics, manufacturing and agriculture.

The prime minister invited Chinese investors to expand projects in Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones and assured them of full government support.

Chinese companies expressed confidence in Pakistan’s economic potential and pledged to explore further investment opportunities under CPEC Phase II.