Karachi: A grand ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China was held in Karachi under the auspices of the Directorate General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), bringing together diplomats, cultural figures and distinguished guests to celebrate the enduring friendship between the two countries.

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Speaking as chief guest, Chinese Consul General Mr. Yang Yundong said the anniversary symbolized not only diplomatic ties but also decades of trust, sincerity and unwavering mutual support between Islamabad and Beijing.

“China and Pakistan have stood together in every difficult time,” Yang said. “This is why the relations between China and Pakistan have become even stronger and deeper over time.”

Focus on Education, Innovation and Youth

The Chinese envoy emphasized the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation in education, science, innovation and the digital economy, noting that young people would play a central role in shaping the future partnership between the two nations.

Director General MOFA Karachi Muhammad Irfan Soomro praised China’s remarkable development journey and said Pakistan could benefit from China’s long-term planning and investment in human capital.

He described the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a major step toward economic modernization, regional connectivity and shared prosperity.

Arts Council Praised for Cultural Diplomacy

Muhammad Irfan Soomro also commended the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi for promoting diplomacy through culture, literature, music and cinema, saying Karachi was steadily emerging as an international cultural hub.

President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah presented bouquets to Chinese Consul General Yang Yundong and DG MOFA Muhammad Irfan Soomro at the conclusion of the ceremony.

Cultural Performances Mark Celebrations

The event opened with the national anthems of Pakistan and China, followed by a special tribute performance jointly presented by Pakistani and Chinese singers to celebrate the friendship between the two nations.

A cake-cutting ceremony was also held to commemorate the 75th anniversary celebrations, while guests later attended the screening of “The Shadow Chaser,” featuring renowned actor Jackie Chan.

Diplomats from Several Countries Attend

Among the distinguished guests present were Vice Consul General of China Feng Daheng, Vice Consul Li Chong, Consul General of Indonesia Mudzakir, Consul General of Sri Lanka Sanjeewa Pattivila, Consul General of Türkiye Ergul Kadak, along with diplomats from several countries and a large number of citizens who gathered to celebrate the longstanding Pakistan-China friendship.