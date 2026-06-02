UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan on Monday called for restraint, de-escalation, and renewed diplomacy in the ongoing Middle East crisis. It said dialogue and mediation remain the only sustainable path to peace.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, made the remarks during a General Assembly debate on strengthening mediation in conflict prevention and resolution.

He said Pakistan has consistently supported diplomatic efforts in recent tensions involving Iran and the United States. He also stressed that Islamabad continues to engage with regional and global partners to support stability.

“As a friendly neighbour of Iran, a brotherly partner of the Gulf countries, and a country with longstanding ties with the United States, Pakistan continues to make sincere efforts to support peace,” he said.

UN Urged to Focus on Prevention

The ambassador said the United Nations must focus on preventing conflicts before they escalate. He added that diplomacy often fails because it is delayed or ignored.

“Conflicts are not inevitable,” he said. “They often result from delayed diplomacy and denied dialogue.”

He also said the UN should act before crises spread and affect entire regions. According to him, prevention is more effective than post-conflict response.

Pakistan Highlights Role of Mediation

Ambassador Ahmad pointed to Security Council Resolution 2788, adopted in July 2025. The resolution was passed unanimously on Pakistan’s initiative.

It supports Chapter VI of the UN Charter. It also encourages mediation and the Secretary-General’s good offices in conflict resolution.

Furthermore, he said mediation should not be limited to crisis response. Instead, it should become a core tool of global peacebuilding.

“Mediation must guide prevention, not just crisis management,” he said.

Call for Stronger Global Mechanisms

The envoy urged stronger early-warning systems and greater use of quiet diplomacy. He also called for preventive engagement before disputes escalate into conflict.

In addition, he stressed that mediation must be based on international law. He said peace efforts must address root causes, not just symptoms.

He added that lasting peace cannot come without addressing issues such as self-determination and foreign occupation.

Support for UN Mediation Capacity

Ambassador Ahmad called for stable funding for the UN Mediation Support Unit. He also pushed for stronger cooperation between the UN and regional organisations.

He said these partnerships are essential for timely and effective conflict resolution.

Warning on Global Conflicts, Including Ukraine

Later, at a Security Council meeting on Ukraine, Ambassador Ahmad warned that long conflicts increase the risk of escalation and miscalculation.

He said unresolved wars often spread beyond their borders. As a result, they can trigger wider instability.

Referring to Ukraine, he supported a negotiated settlement. He also warned against relying on military solutions.

“We see an early resumption of US-facilitated dialogue as the most credible path forward,” he said.

Diplomacy Remains Central to Pakistan’s Position

Pakistan reiterated that diplomacy, dialogue, and international law are the only sustainable ways to resolve global disputes.

It added that mediation remains the key bridge between conflict and peace.