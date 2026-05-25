Karachi : Pakistan Cables Ltd. signed a Project Agreement with the Legal Aid Society (LAS) to conduct legal awareness and capacity-building sessions for the female staff of the Company.

This collaboration aims to foster an inclusive workplace culture by educating employees on legal frameworks that protect and empower women. The initiative leverages the expertise of LAS to move beyond awareness and promote practical understanding of rights, justice, and dispute resolution.

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Training fees will be channeled as a corporate donation to support LAS’s community legal clinics for marginalized women, extending the impact of the partnership beyond the workplace and into the wider community.

Pakistan Cables remains committed to promoting inclusion, wellbeing, and responsible corporate citizenship, while continuing to support initiatives that contribute meaningfully to people and communities in Pakistan.

About Legal Aid Society:

Founded in 2013, the Legal Aid Society (LAS) is a leading legal empowerment organization in Pakistan, working to expand access to justice and promote rights awareness for underserved communities, particularly across Sindh. LAS delivers an integrated model combining legal awareness, free legal support, and institutional engagement through partnerships with government, private sector, and community stakeholders. Operating through community-based interventions and technology-enabled platforms such as SLACC and NAZ Assist, LAS has reached over 87 million people, responded to 550,000+ legal queries, and supported over 3,000 cases nationwide. LAS is an ISO 9001:2015 certified organization and ensures ethical, transparent, and Shariah-compliant practices across its programs, positioning it as a trusted partner for inclusive and responsible corporate engagement.

To learn more about the Legal Aid Society, visit: www.las.org.pk

About Pakistan Cables Ltd.

Founded in 1953, Pakistan Cables is the premier and most reputable wires and cables manufacturer in Pakistan. Being the first and oldest wires and cables manufacturer listed on the PSX since 1955, it has the largest geographical footprint in Pakistan with presence in over 200 cities and towns. It is also a member company of the Amir S. Chinoy group. It is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certified and various cables type tested by KEMA, Netherlands. The Company’s science-based emission reduction targets are validated and approved by SBTi. It is also a signatory of the UN Global Compact and net zero commitment. To learn more about Pakistan Cables Ltd.