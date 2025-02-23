Karachi – Pakistan Business Group (PBG) successfully organized the biggest corporate Qawali event at the lush green Green Valley by Faraz-ur-Rehman, creating an unforgettable evening of spiritual and business networking.

During the event, Faraz-ur-Rehman, Founder & Chairman of Pakistan Business Group and Former President of KATI, made a groundbreaking announcement. He unveiled the launch of a Business Club, the first of its kind in Gadap Town, exclusively for PBG members. To further support the business community, he also announced a 10% special discount for members. Additionally, he introduced a special offer where members can secure possession by paying only 25% of the total amount.

Faraz ur Rehman along with Malik imran founder and ceo dua green,Malik kamran chief director of dua Green,Malik zeeshan ceo Smart &Cattle farm,Malik arsalan co director dua Greens

Ali ahmed jokhio,Ali raza jokhio?, Ali zaman jokhio,Hassan butt, Mansoor.

This initiative follows Faraz-ur-Rehman’s recent joint venture (JV), which aims to provide special business opportunities and exclusive rates for PBG members.

A large number of members attended the event, thoroughly enjoying the mesmerizing Qawali night while appreciating the exclusive business opportunities and benefits announced by Faraz-ur-Rehman. The event not only provided a platform for entertainment but also strengthened business ties within the community.

Pakistan Business Group continues to lead the way in fostering business growth and providing unmatched opportunities for its members.