Karachi – The administrative and financial challenges within the Pakistan Business Group (PBGO) have been successfully resolved. Following a comprehensive audit and internal review, all outstanding issues have been addressed, ensuring the group’s operations remain stable and functional.

Faraz-ur-Rehman, Founder and Chairman of PBGO & Pak Vision Business Network, expressed his gratitude to Shahbaz Ali Malik (Patron-in-Chief) and his team, including Rehan Chawla, Nasir Sheikh, and Fawad Sheikh, for their dedicated efforts in managing and resolving the situation. He also acknowledged Abdul Wahab Edhi for his responsible role in verifying financial matters and facilitating a smooth transition.

Faraz-ur-Rehman clarified that no financial fraud or mishandling of PBGO funds was found during the review process. He reassured the business community of his unwavering commitment to ethical leadership and responsible communication.

In a significant development, Nasir Sheikh, Fawad Sheikh, and Abdul Wahab Edhi have voluntarily transferred their ownership of PBGO to Faraz-ur-Rehman, stepping down from their respective roles. The accounts, secretariat, and administrative groups have now been peacefully transferred following necessary clarifications and corrective measures.

Earlier, key office bearers, including Shahbaz Ali Malik (Patron-in-Chief), Nasir Sheikh (Board Chairman), Fawad Sheikh (President), Abdul Wahab Edhi (Senior Vice President), Fawad-ur-Rehman (Vice President), and Sajjid Hanif (General Secretary), had already resigned from PBGO. With their departure, Faraz-ur-Rehman has resumed leadership and intends to continue PBGO’s operations with a new and dynamic team.

With all matters now settled, PBGO is moving forward with renewed focus and stability, reinforcing its mission to serve and empower the business community. While acknowledging the loss of valuable and dedicated team members, Faraz-ur-Rehman extended his best wishes to them for their future endeavors. He also reaffirmed that his doors remain open for those seeking guidance, support, and collaboration in strengthening the business sector.

PBGO remains committed to fostering economic growth and ensuring the prosperity of Pakistan’s business community.