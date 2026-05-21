The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a nationwide heatwave alert, warning that extreme temperatures are likely to affect large parts of the country during the upcoming Eidul Azha holidays.

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According to the Met Office, a strong high-pressure system is expected to develop on May 25 and intensify by May 26, triggering widespread moderate to severe heatwave conditions from May 25 to May 31.

Sindh Expected to Bear the Brunt of Extreme Heat

The advisory indicates that Sindh will experience the most intense heat, with temperatures likely to surge between 47°C and 50°C in several districts.

Major urban center Karachi is also expected to remain under hot and humid conditions, with temperatures forecast between 35°C and 38°C throughout the heatwave period.

Widespread Impact Across Punjab, KP, and Balochistan

The PMD warned that extremely high temperatures are also expected across Punjab and central regions, where mercury levels may reach 42°C to 45°C, while northern areas could see temperatures between 38°C and 40°C.

Cities including Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, and surrounding districts are expected to record 5–7°C above normal temperatures.

Several districts across Sindh, southern Punjab, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa—including Jacobabad, Dadu, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Mardan—are also likely to face intense heat conditions.

Night Temperatures Also Expected to Remain High

The Met Office further cautioned that night-time temperatures will remain above normal during the heatwave period, reducing relief hours for residents and increasing health risks.

Health Advisory Issued for Citizens

PMD has warned that prolonged exposure to extreme heat could cause serious health complications, particularly for children, women, and the elderly.

Citizens have been advised to avoid direct sunlight, especially between 10am and 4pm, stay hydrated, and minimize outdoor activities during peak heat hours.

Outdoor workers have also been urged to take necessary precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses.